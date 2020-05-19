State approves short term rentals in Bay and Okaloosa counties

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay and Okaloosa County officials said Tuesday that they have received the approval to allow short term rentals again.

Florida shut down short term rentals to stop the spread of the coronavirus. As the state reopens many businesses like gyms, restaurants and salons have been allowed to reopen with restrictions set by the state.

But in this instance, state officials tasked each county with coming up with a safety plan and submitting it to the state for approval.

Meanwhile, the Walton County Board of County Commissioners will hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. Commissioners are scheduled to “discuss and take appropriate on the lifting of the Short-Term Rental Ban,” according to a news release.

This meeting will be open to the public on a limited basis in order to adhere to proper social distancing protocols.

Due to the limited seating capacity, this meeting will also be accessible to the public via “Zoom.” To participate via Zoom, please see the directions that follow.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89145247727

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.