WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A structure fire has completely shut down both lanes of State Road 83 at Walton Road south to Highway 90, Walton officials said Wednesday.

Deputies are attempting to reroute traffic when possible. Walton County Fire Rescue, Florida is on scene assisting the City of DeFuniak Springs Fire Department in putting out the blaze, officials added.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes as first responders work the fire.