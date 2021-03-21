Starbucks expected to open in South Walton

SOUTH WALTON Fla. (WMBB) — There are many locally-owned shops, stores, and restaurants along 30A’s Scenic Highway, however, that might soon change.

“When you come to 30A, it’s kind of cool to come to a place that has so many moms and pops and independently owned shops,” said Alive and Kicking business owner Jordan Crowder.

Small businesses line the street of 30A along the beach in South Walton. But within the next few weeks, a corporate business will join them for the first time, Starbucks.

“I ran a small coffee shop, sunrise coffee at the other end of 30A, so live, I think you should support the small business experience of coming to 30A,” said Sarah Crowder, a resident and business owner.

Sarah and Jordan Crowder are owners of ‘Alive and Kicking 30A’ near Blue Mountain Beach.

They said business has been more difficult within the past year between a pandemic and hurricanes.

“The common sentiment along 30A with locals and business owners is that there are not a lot of open spaces on 30A as far as commercial opportunities. So as they come up, they are gone fast,” he said. “So you kind of look at it as this could have been like a family owned mom and pop type shop.”

Now the door for corporate businesses has opened within in South Walton, Crowder said she is worried hotels might come next. And she is not alone in thinking so. Many on social media agree.

“I don’t wish anyone unwell in success but I think, leave it to the moms and pops,” she said.

After speaking with a woman helping open Starbucks, Amy Wells, inside the store, she told News 13 staff training starts Monday and hopes to open within the next week.