‘Stacey’s Law’ discussed with Panama City Beach City Council

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — After losing her husband in a drowning incident during double red flag conditions in Panama City Beach, Alisha Redmon is pushing for a law change across the state.

Redmon attended Thursday night’s City Council meeting to discuss ‘Stacey’s Law.” This is a law she hopes to get past state-wide to honor her late husband.

As she pushes for the new law, PCB city council is working to get an ordinance passed within the city.

Both of the two would give law enforcement a way to arrest or cite those who don’t follow the rules during double red flag conditions.

Redmon says the council was very open to her input and hopes to work with them to make a change.

“They were wonderful. They gave me, some of them gave me their personal numbers. They’re telling me to call, call their secretary and set up an appointment. The sooner the better,” said Redmon.

City Councilman Hector Solis said, “She (Redmon) gave her very heartfelt testimony. Maybe we can incorporate some of the things she discussed into it and I can guarantee we’ll be pushing it and pushing it fast in the next month to try and get both of the readings done.”

Solis is referring to the ordinance that’s in the works for the city.

To see the Redmon’s full story or sign the online petition for Stacey’s Law, click here.