Stabbing in Southport leaves one woman dead

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB)– Bay County Sherriff’s Office deputies responded to a home on Kingswood Road in Southport after an apparent stabbing took place around 1:45 p.m. on Saturday.

BCSO said they received reports of a stabbing after a dispute inside the home involving a man and woman. That’s where deputies found a 64-year-old female victim with a stab wound. EMS also responded and the victim was taken to a local hospital where she passed away.

The victim was identified as Cynthia Ann Black. Jacob William Burks, age 36, was identified as the suspect in the stabbing.

Authorities said the two lived together.

The BCSO received a call reporting the theft of an automobile on Sandra Grace Road, near Kingswood. Shortly after, a 911 call was placed by a resident of Briggs Lane, off of Hwy. 77.

The caller stated a man that was covered in blood got out of a car and asked them to drive him to a hospital for help. When the caller told the man they would call 911 for him, he ran off into the woods.

Investigators believe Briggs stole the vehicle on Sandra Grace Road, attempted to get help to a hospital on Briggs Road, and then ran into the woods to hide from law enforcement.

Jacob William Burks has been arrested and charged with an Open Count of Murder and Grand Theft Auto. He was taken to the Bay County Jail.