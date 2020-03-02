St. Joe plans to build Hilton hotel next to sports park

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The St. Joe Company announced Monday it plans to build a Homewood Suites by Hilton hotel (“Homewood Suites”) next to the new Panama City Beach Sports Complex.

St. Joe intends to build, own and operate the hotel off Chip Seal Parkway immediately south of the sports complex, St. Joe officials wrote in a news release.

St. Joe officials wrote that the plans call for a four-story hotel to feature approximately 120 one and two-bedroom guest suites, each equipped with a full kitchen and refrigerator. Planned amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center and complimentary hot breakfast served seven days-a-week.

“We are very excited to announce this new hotel project,” said Patrick Murphy, Senior Vice President of Operations for St. Joe. “Panama City Beach continues to be among the top beach destinations in the country. The location of the hotel enables us to serve visiting sports teams competing at the sports complex as well as business and leisure travelers looking to enjoy all that makes Panama City Beach such a unique destination.”

The $40 million Panama City Beach Sports Complex opened in 2019 and features 13 configurable fields each with LED lighting and approximately 1,000 parking spaces on approximately 160 acres making it one of the largest amateur sports complexes in the southeast. The complex can host a variety of sporting events all year long in close proximity to the area’s white-sand beaches making it an ideal “play-cation” destination for sports visitors and their families. Nine of the fields feature synthetic turf with state-of-the-art AstroTurf cooling technology. Two championship fields are each capable of hosting crowds as large as 1,500. The complex has quickly become a popular venue with 45 sporting events already booked in 2020, its first full year in operation.

“The announcement of this Homewood Suites is great news for visiting teams and the families and friends that travel with them,” said Dan Rowe, President and CEO of Visit Panama City Beach. “This hotel highlights the role projects like the Panama City Beach Sports Complex have in driving private sector investment in our community.”

The hotel is expected to open in the spring of 2021. St. Joe owns all of the land adjacent to the new sports complex and has entitlements to develop a total of 750 hotel rooms around the new sports complex, officials wrote. Once construction begins next month it will mark the fifth hotel that St. Joe or St. Joe and a joint venture partner have under construction totaling 717 hotel rooms and the fourth in Bay County joining an Embassy Suites in the Pier Park area, a Hilton Garden Inn near the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport and a TownePlace Suites near Frank Brown Park.