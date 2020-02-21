St. Joe Company looking to develop land east of Pier Park

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–The St. Joe Company is looking to expand and develop more land in Panama City Beach. They say they’re looking to enter a land agreement with the City of Panama City Beach to allow them to develop the 80-acres of land located on the west side of Hills Road.

If approved, the St. Joe Company hopes to bring in additional shopping, dining, and entertainment opportunities not currently offered by Pier Park.

St. Joe will present their plans to the City Council during a public hearing next week.

They hope to gain the city’s approval and the communitiy’s support.

“I think it will continue to drive the growth that we see in the area and depending on how entitlements go, we may also have some small scale mixed uses like apartments or townhomes within the 80 acres,” said Dan Velazquez, Senior Vice President of Commercial Real Estate for The St. Joe Company.

The first public hearing will be held on February 27th at 9 a.m. at the Panama City Beach City Council meeting.

The St. Joe Company anticipates more public hearings in the future.

Currently, St. Joe is in the process of finalizing plans to develop a Sky Zone on the property north of the 80-acres in question. The entitlements for the Sky Zone Trampoline Park are still underway. They still need to obtain a Development Order and Building Permit before they start construction this spring.