St. Joe Company holds prescribed burn in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Just because you see fire and smoke doesn’t always mean it’s a bad thing, prescribed burns are used to help keep woody vegetation under control and avoid wildfires

The St. Joe Company conducted its mitigation and prescribed burn behind Breakfast Point.

The 73-acre burn was conducted near the Breakfast Point community and behind Arnold High School.

Many different organizations were in attendance to closely monitor the burn, as well as putting fire lines around the perimeter of the area to keep anywhere else from burning.

Staff says they plan these burns months in advance.

“What we are trying to do is knock down the woody vegetation that has grown up over the years, get it down as a hazard reduction for wildfires. If we can get the woody vegetation cut down it promotes the grasses to grow up after it, which is beneficial for the wildlife and the environment,” said Forestry Director, Tim Stuhr.

Staff monitoring the fire say the weather on the day of the burn is vital, as it ensures no smoke is blown onto houses or schools.

