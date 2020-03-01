St. Joe Company developing three workforce housing communities

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Workforce housing has been a constant issue since the storm, and the St. Joe Company is looking to fix that issue. They’re doing so by building three new workforce housing communities here in Bay County.

Development work began last year in response to the housing shortage post-storm. The St. Joe Company made the decision to accelerate these projects to construction as soon as possible to meet that community need.

The first one is the college station community which is being built off College Station Road, South of State Road 231. They predict that the project will have 400 home sites.

The Titus Park Community will be located just east of the North Bay Haven Charter Academy on the North East side of County Road 390.

The Park Place Community is being developed in Callaway on the Southside of State Road 22.

The St. Joe Company says it is important that they are working with local builders and contractors to build the community back up

“Local companies in our area are kind of the lifeblood of our economy, you know we do not have a lot of national builders, D.R Horton, of course, is in our local market but everything else is done by a lot of locals,” said Residential Real Estate Senior VP, Bridget Precise.

There is no firm pricing for the homes right now but the St. Joe Company expects the prices to range anywhere from 200,000 to 350,000.

New homes in these communities are expected to be completed and available for purchase later this year.