St. Joe Company continues Thanksgiving tradition

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB)— Thanksgiving is only 10 days away, and for some, that means there is a big family feast.

One company is making sure its employees have food on their tables.

The St. Joe company is continuing its yearly tradition of giving employees a free turkey. Starting Monday at noon employees picked up a thanksgiving-bird for their family dinners.

St. Joe Director of Public Relations David Demarest said they have been gifting their staff turkeys for several years. But had to pause their tradition during COVID. They were excited to bring it back this year.

“We’ve got a whole truck full of turkeys so we’ve got over 500 turkeys here so those are going to be available for all of our employees hopefully that will be enough and even more than what we may need,” said Demarest. “So hopefully we will be able to continue to distribute those afterward.”

St. Joe plans to give those leftovers to non-profits in the Bay County area after staff finishes picking up their turkeys on Tuesday.