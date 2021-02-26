St. Joe Company breaks ground on Star Avenue apartment complex

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–There are new opportunities for those looking for housing options in Bay County. The St. Joe Company broke ground Friday morning on a 240-unit apartment complex in Northern Panama City.

The townhome-style apartments will be located on Star Avenue off of Highway 231. The project will include 108 one-bedroom apartments, 108 two-bedroom apartments and 24 three-bedroom apartments. Future residents can look forward to a pool, fitness center, a clubhouse, and more.

As the industry grows in town, the St. Joe Company says this addresses the need for workforce housing. The new complex will be centrally located to inland businesses and Tyndall Airforce Base.

“I think there’s tremendous growth. I think this is one of the directions Panama City is growing in and so for us, it made sense not only for us to promote that growth through our single-family communities but also through this multifamily project,” said Dan Velazquez, the Senior Vice President of Commercial Real Estate for the St. Joe Company.

In total, the community will feature nine three-story buildings. Velazquez says they hope to have construction complete in early 2022.