St. Joe Company breaks ground on new ECP airport hotel

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — The St. Joe Company broke ground on Thursday morning on a new hotel near Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.

“I am just thrilled that we’re continuing to see more and more groundbreakings as we go forward,” said Dan Rowe, Executive Director of the Bay County Tourist Development Council.

The new Hilton Garden Inn is expected to have 143 guest rooms as well as a full-service restaurant, pool and fitness center, located only minutes from ECP.

“There are business travelers that come to our region that are here just for business,” said Jorge Gonzalez, President and CEO of the St. Joe Company. “They may be here for two days, three days and they don’t necessarily want to go to the beach or go in town so this hotel will provide a convenient option for them.”

Gonzalez said that the main reason for the hotel is growth; ECP now sees more than one million travelers per year.

“The investment we’re making in this hotel is complementary to the airport,” he said. “Hopefully it will help for the airport to continue to grow and succeed.”

Executive Director for ECP, Parker McClellan, said the hotel will make travelling through the airport more convenient.

“When you have a 5:15 in the morning flight, and if you live an hour away, this gives you an opportunity to stay at the Hilton Garden Inn by the airport,” said McClellan. “It’ll make it an easier time for your departure.”

Construction on the new hotel is expected to be completed in 2021.

TDC officials said it’s a symbol of success for Bay County. “Having a hotel at the airport really demonstrates that Bay County is moving forward with more year-round development,” said Rowe.