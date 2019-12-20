St. Joe Company begins land development for Latitude Margaritaville Watersound active adult community

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — The St. Joe Company has begun land development for their new active adult community, ‘Latitude Margaritaville Watersound.’

The site for Latitude is located at the northwest intersection of Highway 79 and the new State Road 388 alignment.

There are currently two other Latitude Margaritaville communities located in Daytona Beach, Florida, and Hilton Head, South Carolina.

The initial phase of the community is expected to include around 3,500 homes for permanent residence.

“These are going to be full-time residents that are going to live in this community and they’re going to be here year-round,” said Jorge Gonzalez, President and CEO of the St. Joe Company. “So the seasonality that the airport sometimes has challenges with and other businesses in the area, Latitude is going to help with that.”

The sales center and model homes for visitors to tour are projected to open in early 2021.