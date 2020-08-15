St. Joe Company announces new hotel in Seagrove Beach

SEAGROVE BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– The St. Joe Company announced Friday it would begin development on their fifth hotel in the Seagrove Beach area directly on scenic highway 30A.

The project is expected to be completed in the early months of 2022.

The boutique hotel will be named Grand Lodge 30A and will feature three stories of rooms, as well as a pool and fitness center.

According to the St. Joe Company, the developers look to make the interior out of natural materials to pay homage to the scenic views surrounding the hotel.

The South Walton area attracted over 4 million tourists last year and the St. Joe company wanted to provide a different vacation option to the area.

“There’s a ton of vacation rental options, but not a whole lot of hotel options so we think this will be a great option for folks who want the hotel experience,” said St. Joe Company Corporate Director of Marketing Michael Kerrigan.

They hope the hotel location near Point Washington State Forest will encourage tourists to explore other parts of the 30A.

“Something a lot of visitors don’t know about which is the trail network and just the natural beauty of Seagrove Beach and Scenic Highway 30A,” Kerrigan said.

Lodge 30A will be located near Greenway Station, where new shops and restaurants will soon be developed.

Marcie Stout has lived in Seagrove Beach for three years, and while she was a bit concerned about the parking for both the hotel and shopping development, she expressed that having a hotel will be a positive addition to the area.

“I think it’s a nice thing since we don’t really have a hotel on 30A and for those that want to come visit I think this will be nice for them,” Stout said.

Stout also expressed that it will bring many new jobs to the area.

While some locals were a fan of the idea of hotel, others felt differently.

“I don’t think I ’m too fond of having a hotel here, it just doesn’t fit with the 30A environment,” Seagrove Beach resident Robert Cavalho said.

Cavalho said he already feels enough tourists come with the vacation rentals and wished the land would be used for a community park.

Construction on the hotel will begin in a few weeks.