St. Joe Company and HomeCorp break ground on new complex

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)- In March, the St. Joe Company alongside HomeCorp announced they would be building a new apartment community in Watersound, and on Tuesday morning, officials broke ground on the project.

The proposed complex would bring 217 multi-family apartment units to the area. It will be constructed off Highway 98 just east of the Watersound Origins Community.

One of their most recent projects prior to this was Pier Park Crossing apartments and since completing that construction they say the need for housing in the area is still greater than ever.

“It’s a great thing and beyond just how excited we are about the apartment complex, actually we’re fulfilling a need by providing another housing option for residents in the area,” said CEO & President of St, Joe Company, Jorge Gonzalez.

HomeCorp says they value their partnership with St. Joe Company and they are also glad to be providing much-needed housing.

“I think it’s a great opportunity in the area. We had planned this before Michael and what happened with Michael is now there’s a desperate need for apartments and for housing,” said Herbert Scheuer, Principal of HomeCorp.

Officials on the project said they expect construction to be completed and the units to be move-in ready by mid to late 2020.