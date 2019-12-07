St. Joe Company and Homecorp announce new apartments coming to Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — The St. Joe Company and Homecorp has announced the construction of 120 new apartments in Pier Park Crossings.

This is phase II of the apartment complex, which will bring the total apartment count to 360 homes, as well as provide the complex with an additional pool and amenity center.

Pier Park Crossings Phase I began construction in June of 2018, which provided almost 200 new apartment homes in Panama City Beach.

Now, the next phase of construction has already begun; St. Joe Company representatives say the response from prospective tenants has been positive.

“I think that the residents are happy to see the community continue to expand,” said Dan Velazquez, the Senior Vice President of Commercial Real Estate for the St. Joe Company. “We’re certainly excited that the strong demand that we’ve been seeing for a year and a half continues.”

According to the St. Joe Company and Homecorp, site work for the new apartments is currently underway.

The homes are expected to be available for lease in late 2020.