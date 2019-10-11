St. Joe Community Foundation helps GCSC restore lost or damaged textbooks to students

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — As the community recovers from Hurricane Michael, students do the same. The storm put a burden on many students financially, mentally and more, but a local company is trying to help.

The St. Joe Community Foundation donated $50 thousand on Thursday to the Gulf Coast State College Foundation to help students in need.

“The St. Joe Foundation has been a tremendous partner in helping this college recover from the devastation of last year,” said Bill Cramer, a GCSC Foundation Advisor and Chairman of the Hurricane Recovery Fund.

The money will go toward assisting students in replacing textbooks that were lost or damaged during the storm.

“With [Thursday] being the one year anniversary of an event that was so impactful to our community, we think it’s more important than ever to continue to invest in our community,” said Jorge Gonzalez, CEO and President of the St. Joe Company. “There’s no reason better to invest than in education.”

The GCSC Foundation has helped nearly 2,000 students and employees recover after the hurricane.