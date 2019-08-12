St. Andrews ‘Yard of the Month’ program awards area homes

ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB)- The St. Andrew’s ‘Yard of the Month’ program was started back in 2003.

On the first Tuesday of each month, a committee awards a beautiful yard in the area with a plaque and gift bucket. “It’s basically neatness and pleasing to the eye. Like somebody has rejuvenated some things and made it look like a yard again,” said Chairman of Yard of the Month Committee, Judy Stevens.

Although the program began 16 years ago, it didn’t last long and fizzled out a few years later in 2006, but now it’s back and more important than ever. “It just was something I thought would get positivity flowing here,” said Stevens.

Judy Stevens won the first yard of the month award back in 2003. Now, as committee chairman, she’s on a mission to recognize exceptional homes in St. Andrew’s. For the month of August, the French’s yard off Calhoun Avenue holds the honor.

“I was a little surprised, it’s a work in progress,” said Homeowner, Renee French.

“I was happy for her because I knew it would mean a lot to her,” said Homeowner, Dariel French.

You can apply via email to Stayardofthemonth@gmail.com just by sending the address of a nominated home. However, for the French’s they didn’t even know about the program. A group of scouts found their home and made the nomination.

The French’s said it means a lot and they encourage others to work on their yards and apply.

“Life knocks you down but you can get back up. Just take it a little at a time, one day at a time, and take small areas and work on that because it can be overwhelming,” said French.

