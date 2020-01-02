St. Andrews State Park participates in ‘First Day Hike’

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–People across the country started the new year off on the right foot by participating in a ‘First Day Hike’. It’s an initiative led by America’s state parks to encourage people to get outside and appreciate nature around them.

“This is the 11th year of ‘First Day Hikes’ so you know all 50 states are participating. Last year even across the nation there were 1,100 different hikes and 75,000 people participated,” said Katherine Beaton, a Parks Service Specialist.

Florida State Parks hosted more than 400 hikes across the state. Park rangers took residents on guided tours, taught them valuable knowledge, and encouraged a healthy lifestyle.

“It’s just a way to kind of introduce people to the natural resources that we have here in our state parks system especially in Florida,” Beaton said.
Saint Andrews State Park hosted two guided hikes New Year’s day. And getting in extra steps wasn’t the only thing attendees did.

“We did a program beforehand about native plants used as food and medicine and then we kind of just did a hike around our trails and pointed out some of these different plants we were talking about previously,” Beaton said.

Beaton says when you hike local trails and spend time at our state parks, you get more than just a clear head.

“Once you’re using those resources and out here recreating in that area you know your money is going back towards protecting these natural areas and all the plants and animals that live in them,” Beaton said.


Last year, more than 55,000 people participated in ‘First Day Hikes’.

