St. Andrews residents see flooding worse than Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB)– Flooding still a major concern for the Panhandle even after Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday morning.

Although Panama City residents have seen flooding before, this is the worst yet for St. Andrews community.

St. Andrews residents are trying to stay positive after street flooding entered into their houses overnight.

“This is a bad flood area,” said St. Andrews long time resident Dolores Mercer. “A very bad flood area. I mean, this is worse than Hurricane Michael.”

Mercer said after smaller rain events they see flooding. She said her community needs more drainage.

“This is just bad,” Mercer said. “My house smells like a lot of mildew. You can see the towels wet from a brand new roof we had made.”

Mercer said flooding problems in her house are not as bad as her neighbors. St Andrews residents Jamie and Marco Tibaquira said water came into their homes faster than they could help it.

“By the time we had gotten every towel and every blanket out of the linen closet, they were floating down the hallway,” said Jamie Tibaquira.

Marco Tibaquira said at eight-thirty Tuesday he noticed the street right outside their house start to flood, before more than a foot seeped in through their front door. Just like it had during Hurricane Michael.

“The first thing that we are going to do is try to find somewhere to stay. We have already contacted the insurer and hopefully, they come through like they did last time,” said Marco Tibaquira.

Even with excessive flooding St Andrews residents are staying positive.

“Cuz I own beachfront property now, so I am happy,” said Mercer.

Residents are ready for the water to drain so they can start to repair their homes once again.