St. Andrews organization looking for Hurricane Michael stories

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Historic St. Andrews Waterfront Partnership is looking for St. Andrews’ residents’ stories and experiences during Hurricane Michael for a 2020 exhibit.

The group received a grant for a panel display exhibit featuring different perspectives. and executive director Michelle Price says they’re looking for anyone in the St. Andrews community who wants to share their experience.

“Not anything specific necessarily, but we are looking for a broad range of stories. We want people from all walks of life, all types of businesses that experienced difficulties with the hurricane or just wanna tell their story about what it was like to go through that and what they went through afterwards,” Price said.

Two copies of the exhibit will also be made that can be loaned to communities across Florida. The original exhibit will be on display at the Panama City Publishing Company Museum.

“Hurricane Michael is a part of our history, and what we do here at the publishing museum is preserve our history and tell the stories of our history, so this is a part of our story now,” Price said.

The deadline to submit your story is November 2. You can find out more information about the project here and download the submission guide here. The project is set to debut sometime in mid-2020.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

"Michael" the exhibit is now open on Gulf Coast campus

Thumbnail for the video titled ""Michael" the exhibit is now open on Gulf Coast campus"

COLD CASE: Elizabeth Prescott

Thumbnail for the video titled "COLD CASE: Elizabeth Prescott"

Persons of Interest Identified

Thumbnail for the video titled "Persons of Interest Identified"

Person of interest detained in search for kidnapped 3-year-old

Thumbnail for the video titled "Person of interest detained in search for kidnapped 3-year-old"

3-year-old kidnapped girl Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney's parents speak

Thumbnail for the video titled "3-year-old kidnapped girl Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney's parents speak"

Bay Point Golf Club to host two weekend charity tournaments

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Point Golf Club to host two weekend charity tournaments"
More Local News