St. Andrews organization looking for Hurricane Michael stories

ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Historic St. Andrews Waterfront Partnership is looking for St. Andrews’ residents’ stories and experiences during Hurricane Michael for a 2020 exhibit.

The group received a grant for a panel display exhibit featuring different perspectives. and executive director Michelle Price says they’re looking for anyone in the St. Andrews community who wants to share their experience.

“Not anything specific necessarily, but we are looking for a broad range of stories. We want people from all walks of life, all types of businesses that experienced difficulties with the hurricane or just wanna tell their story about what it was like to go through that and what they went through afterwards,” Price said.

Two copies of the exhibit will also be made that can be loaned to communities across Florida. The original exhibit will be on display at the Panama City Publishing Company Museum.

“Hurricane Michael is a part of our history, and what we do here at the publishing museum is preserve our history and tell the stories of our history, so this is a part of our story now,” Price said.

The deadline to submit your story is November 2. You can find out more information about the project here and download the submission guide here. The project is set to debut sometime in mid-2020.