St. Andrews Marina clean-up project begins

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The St. Andrews Marina clean-up project is officially in full swing. 

H.G. Harders is the contractor on the project and will be taking out all of the dock pilings of debris along the marina. 

They are currently working on the shoreline on Bayview Avenue, which is limiting parking space and has temporarily made the road a one-way street. 

The boat ramp will remain open for a majority of this project, but will be closed for a few days throughout the course of the project to allow for debris removal. The marina store will still be open for fuel sales only. 

Panama City officials are excited to see this project finally moving forward. 

“This was a big amenity to our community prior to the storm,” said Panama City Assistant City Manager Jared Jones. “We had a waiting list of vessels to get to this marina.” 

They will work on Bayview Avenue for a few weeks and then will transition over to the marina side. The project is expected to take 90 days to complete.

