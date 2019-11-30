St. Andrews lights new Christmas tree

ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County residents filled Oaks by the Bay Park Saturday night for the annual Christmas tree lighting. But this year, there was a new tree.

This year’s tree was donated and planted after the previous tree was damaged during Hurricane Michael. And as the community continues to grow and recover from the storm, so will the tree.

“You can see it’s not a big, full tree but it’s going to become one, it’s gonna grow with the community,” Robbie Fehrenbach, St. Andrews Waterfront Project president, said.

The Smith family has been attending the event for years.

“After all the loss of trees that we suffered, I’m glad to see that we have a little bit of new growth coming back in our community and getting some of our trees and everything planted,” Donna Smith said.

Overlooking the park was a different tree- Old Sentry, which is estimated to be over 250 years old. That tree was also celebrated by the Smiths;.

“My favorite part about it is the fact that you can go and look at the oldest tree, and it’s so amazing how after the hurricane it survived and we’ll still be able to celebrate the tree,” Nathen Smith said.

The lights will be taken down January 4.