St. Andrews landscape plans finalized

ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s been a year in the making for members of the Historic St. Andrews Waterfront Partnership— but the plans have now been finalized for the conceptual design plans along Beck Avenue.

After hearing from the community for months now, the final landscape plans have been decided for the St. Andrews community.

Different design plans were brought forward as the final decision was made for St. Andrews and its future landscape.

“There’s a need for boat trailer parking, commercial parking, and for visitors and residents so they’ve been looking at the multiple needs for parking,” said Historic St. Andrews Waterfront Partnership Vice President, Tracy Smith.

Walkability and the tree canopy were some of the other important items discussed.

“This is really to bring us back from hurricane Michael. It’s the big full-throttle landscape plan since Hurricane Michael. I think it’s sorely needed and everyone will agree with that.” said Historic St. Andrews Waterfront Partnership President, Janis Boatright.

These plans will be implemented all along Beck Avenue, including native trees being planted, and different plants and grasses grown to provide much-needed shade to the historic community.

“I think it’s a huge boost to the local economy because ya know people want to come in and look at pretty things. If they’re looking at a business and want to relocate here, they want to look at a landscaped and manicured area, not something that’s torn up and still left over from the hurricane,” said Smith.

As for when St. Andrews locals and visitors will see these changes there’s no exact timeline decided yet.