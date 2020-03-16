St. Andrews Irish Festival and Pub Crawl brings St. Patrick’s Day celebrations to town

ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) — From Irish dancing to leprechauns, the Irish Festival and Pub Crawl in Historic St. Andrews had residents and visitors green with excitement.

“Being able to be in this area and spend some time with family and friends, I think it’s going to be a good time,” said a Panama City Beach resident who came to St. Andrews for the event.

The Irish Festival, from 1pm to 6pm on Saturday, gave guests a taste of Irish culture and food, celebrating St. Patrick’s day with family and friends.

The Pub Crawl started at 4:45pm; participants could purchase a passport from the Panama City Publishing Museum, helping them navigate their way through the St. Andrews Restaurant and Bar scene, giving local businesses a chance to see the spotlight while also helping the museum continue to grow.

“These passports are one of our largest fundraisers of the year,” said Tracy Smith, who is on the Museum’s Board of Directors. “It goes to help us with printing projects, offering workshops to school groups, [and] planting our bee and butterfly trail which is new this year.”

She said that amid coronavirus cancellations and closures, nerves were a factor.

“We were a little concerned,” said Smith. “We did check with the city to make sure it was okay to go ahead and we thought things would be a little bit slower.”

But that wasn’t the case; she said the turnout was very encouraging.

For many out enjoying the sun and the fun, the virus hit the backburner for the night.

“It’s important and you’ve got to be careful about that, but you’ve got to live your life,” said Laird Hitchcock, a Bay County resident who came to the event. “You’ve got to go on, you can’t do this forever.”