St. Andrews Farmers Market reopens

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In Historic St. Andrews on Saturday, the Market at St. Andrews reopened for the first time since the stay-at-home order was lifted.

Residents were able to enjoy live music outside in the fresh air and purchase locally-made goods from a variety of vendors.

The market was organized to use CDC social distancing and spacing guidelines for vendors and customers.

Market organizers said it was a great turnout and that residents are happy to be somewhat back to their normal routines. 

“It’s a lot of the local residents’ normal Saturday morning schedule,” said Janis Boatright with the Historic St. Andrews Waterfront Partnership. “Everybody’s really happy for us to be back.”

The market is put on by the partnership and all the proceeds that they generate from the market go back into the community of St. Andrews. 

The market is now open regularly again on Saturdays from 8am to 1pm.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

Latest Local News Video

Downtown farmers market open for business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Downtown farmers market open for business"

Market at St. Andrews reopens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Market at St. Andrews reopens"

Walton Family reacts on fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walton Family reacts on fire"

Local salon owners 'ecstatic' to open on Monday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local salon owners 'ecstatic' to open on Monday"

One seriously injured in Highway 77 crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "One seriously injured in Highway 77 crash"
More Local News