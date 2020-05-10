St. Andrews Farmers Market reopens

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In Historic St. Andrews on Saturday, the Market at St. Andrews reopened for the first time since the stay-at-home order was lifted.

Residents were able to enjoy live music outside in the fresh air and purchase locally-made goods from a variety of vendors.

The market was organized to use CDC social distancing and spacing guidelines for vendors and customers.

Market organizers said it was a great turnout and that residents are happy to be somewhat back to their normal routines.

“It’s a lot of the local residents’ normal Saturday morning schedule,” said Janis Boatright with the Historic St. Andrews Waterfront Partnership. “Everybody’s really happy for us to be back.”

The market is put on by the partnership and all the proceeds that they generate from the market go back into the community of St. Andrews.

The market is now open regularly again on Saturdays from 8am to 1pm.