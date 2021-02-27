St. Andrews celebrates 5th annual Salty Dog Day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A new dog has been elected the Mayor of St. Andrews at the 5th annual Salty Dog Day on Saturday.

Dog lovers said they love to bring their pets to St. Andrews and not just on Salty Dog Day.

“It feels great,” said Bay County resident, Deanna Turpin. “The weather is beautiful, we love St. Andrews, every chance we get we come out here and walk around with our dog, enjoy food and enjoy the day.”

Salty Dog Day mainly benefits Operation Spay Bay and volunteers with the organization said the donations mean everything.

“We do so much operation spay bay, trap and release programs, community outreach, obviously spay and neuter, vaccine clinics,” said Operation Spay Bay Veterinary Technician, Maxine Cornette. “We have our brand new mobile unit that is out up and running now so every penny. Nothing is too big, too small, everything will help tremendously.”

Event organizers said they raised more than $10,000. However, they also added there were still more donations to be counted after Saturday’s event.

“It’s wonderful and again all of the proceeds — most of the proceeds — go back to Operation Spay Bay and Historic St. Andrews Waterfront Partnership,” said Historic St. Andrews Waterfront Partnership Vice President, Janis Boatright. “Why do we do it? Because of these wonderful angels. They offer so many benefits into the community.”

A big part of the fundraiser is the Mayor of St. Andrews race. Each vote cost 1 dollar and 17 pups ran for the coveted title.

Last year’s runner up, Socks, won this year’s election and walked away with the keys to the dog park.

“Last year we went pretty hard but this year we went full force,” said Socks’s owner, Crystal Ford. “We were all over social media, we went all up and down Harrison, and Beck to all the local places and promoted them because they promoted us.”

Ford said it feels great to be a part of a dog friendly community.

“So to be able to come down here and enjoy places, and do things with him, and everybody is happy to see him, they love it when he comes in,” Ford said. “All dogs are welcome and that’s just so fantastic to have that here in our community.”

Ford said she and Socks are looking forward to attending events during his time as Mayor.