St. Andrew’s Bay Yacht Club cooks up meals for local health care workers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Members of the community are joining together to feed our local health care workers and first responders on the front line of the pandemic. St. Andrew’s Bay Yacht Club has cooked up more than 500 meals in just three days!

A few days ago, a member of the yacht club made a $1,000 donation to help feed staff at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center and Bay Medical Center.

Immediately, other members of the yacht club followed. They’ve raised $5,000 so far to pay for meals.

“It’s one thing if somebody goes and delivers a pizza and says ‘hey this is for you’. But these guys are getting rib eyes and shrimp and our famous cove burgers and everything else. So they love it, they’re absolutely loving it, they’ve been appreciative. I keep getting emails from them when I get back that says ‘thank you so much it’s a great thing we’re doing’ and we pass it on to our members,” said Don Walton, the Yacht Club’s Manager.

The club also donated 60 meals to the Panama City Police Department. Walton says they will continue to cook meals as long as they continue to receive donations.

