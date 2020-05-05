St. Andrews State Park reopened for limited use

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — St. Andrews State Park has joined the growing list of state parks to reopen for limited use.

Park officials said the park is open for day use, 8 a.m. to sunset, for active recreation only, such as walking, jogging, swimming and fishing. Restrooms and trash cans are available, all other park facilities are closed. Normal park fees apply.

“Visitors are expected to maintain safe social distances of at least 6 feet apart and limit group size to 10 people,” officials added.