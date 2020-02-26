St. Andrew Marina clean-up continues

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Panama City is continuing to clean up the St. Andrew Marina after it was severely damaged from Hurricane Michael. 

The city is adding more money and time into their contract with H. G. Harders for the demolition of the marina. They will pay H. G. Harders an additional almost $43,000 to clear the basin of the marina.

They have until May 31st to clear the marina. Once the marina is cleared, the city can begin the rebuilding process. 

Panama City city commissioner, Mike Nichols, says they hope they can add in additions like a boardwalk, additional lighting and a potential entrance sign. 

“St. Andrews is a walkable community and we want to make sure that the marina is part of that community walkability,” Nichols said.

