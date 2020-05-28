St. Andrew Bay Watch receives funding to monitor water quality

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — St. Andrew Bay Watch recently received funds to monitor the water quality in St. Andrew Bay. These funds are paid for by the 2010 Deep Water Horizon Oil Spill settlement.

The grant will provide enough funding for a full-time water quality director and a part-time technician to monitor the water quality, Bay Watch officials wrote in a release. The data collected from this project will be used to gain a better understanding of the biological resources of the bay.

Monitoring of the St. Andrew bay watershed will be expanded. The goal is to maintain and improve the quality of Bay County’s surface waters and fish habitats. St. Andrew Bay Watch delivers the data gathered to local, state, and federal agencies to better inform decisions regarding our bay system.

St. Andrew Bay Watch is a private, non-profit citizens group committed to the proper management of St. Andrew Bay and adjoining bays, lakes, tributaries, and wetlands. For more information, visit them at www.standrewbaywatch.org.