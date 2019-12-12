Springfield veterans go on interactive honor flight

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB)–Local veterans in Springfield were in for a treat Wednesday afternoon as they took a trip down memory lane.



American Legion Auxiliary President, Ann King Smith, visited veterans at the Clifford Chester Sim’s veterans home. King spoke with veterans and took them on an interactive honor flight. Honor flights are meant to honor veterans, transporting them to Washington D.C. To visit memorials of wars they fought in.



But these Springfield veterans got to go on one from the comfort of their own home.



Those in attendance got to hear about stories from fellow veterans as well as view videos from real life honor flights.



“Well a lot of the veterans don’t get the opportunity for, or their health’s went down before they were able to go so they get the film and go through the airplane and it’s just an honor for the veterans to be able to see what they worked for and what their honored for,” said Springfield Mayor Ralph Hammond.



Mayor Hammond is a veteran himself of 23 years. He says the event is a great way to thank local veterans while providing them with a chance of a lifetime.