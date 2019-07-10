LIVE NOW /
Springfield to receive more than $1 million from FEMA

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Springfield will be receiving $1,086,797 as reimbursement for the costs of debris removal under FEMA’s Public Assistance Program.

The funds will aid in the collection, reduction, disposal and site management of debris following Hurricane Michael.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program is designed to provide funding for communities after a federally declared disaster or emergency.

The FEMA grant is only half of what Springfield could receive if all documentation is provided for the project. The project’s cost will come to a total of $2,173,594.

