Springfield residents won't pay water bill until February

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. - The Springfield city commission met Monday morning to discuss a few updates like FEMA, power, school's and water bills.

The city is still under a state of emergency, but the town is working to get back to some sort of normal.

Officials said schools in the area are starting back this week.

Power has been restored to all homes that can receive power.

The city is working to get debris picked up, and water and sewer systems are up and running.

Mayor, Ralph Hammond, said they have decided to pause all water payments from October through December.

"We probably could bill in December, but then we got the holidays and people are hurting already. It's our way of giving back a little bit," said Ralph Hammond, Springfield Mayor.

Hammond said the city will start over in January with readings and that bill will be paid in February.

