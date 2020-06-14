Springfield residents protest excessive-force case at State Attorney’s office

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Peaceful protesters gathered at the State Attorney’s Office in downtown Panama City on Saturday to demand justice for Solomon Smith, the Springfield man with special needs who was wrongly tased and brought to the ground by Springfield police officers.

According to the protesters, they feel that the charges for former officer Ronnie Nelson are not enough, and would like to see Nelson adequately charged. They stood outside State Attorney Glenn Hess’s office in the hopes that Hess would hear their complaints and respond accordingly.

Protest organizer Robert Stewart, who also organized the protests earlier this week for Smith, or “Sonny D,” said they won’t stop until they see that justice has been truly served.

“Sonny D can’t speak for himself, he can’t articulate the way we can, and he can’t get out here and hold signs and ask that the right thing be done for him but we can and we will,” Stewart said. “We will continue to stand for Sonny D and speak for Sonny D until Sonny D gets his justice.”