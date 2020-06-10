Springfield residents protest after officer-involved incident

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Dozens of residents protested the Springfield Police Department incident involving Solomon Smith and former officer Ronnie Nelson on Tuesday; many said they personally know Smith, nicknamed “Sonny D.”

Some protesters said they don’t believe justice has been served for this incident, and think that all the officers involved should have known Smith had a developmental disorder, as they said that he is well-known in that area and walks there frequently.

One protester, Robert Stewart, said he is the father of two autistic children and is concerned for their safety if a similar situation happened to them. He said he would like to see everyone else involved in the incident reprimanded.

“Justice is every officer that was involved should be punished, should be brought up on some kind of criminal charges,” said Stewart. “If I slammed somebody who doesn’t have proper mental capacity, what’s going to happen to me? We want them to be treated like it would be me.”

According to Springfield Police Chief Barry Roberts, the entire incident is still under review.

