Springfield Police still searching for suspect after Friday shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Springfield Police are still searching for the suspect involved in a shooting on Friday.

Currently, they have two people in custody and they have both been identified as witnesses.

Springfield Police Chief, Barry Roberts, says they have a possible name of who the suspect could be and they are trying to track him down. They are not releasing the name of the man until they have better confirmation of his possible connection to the crime.

Roberts says once they positively identify him, they will be putting out a warrant and working with local law enforcement to find him.

“Our area of law enforcement throughout this county, we all work together,” Roberts said. “It doesn’t matter who you work for or what city or county you are in, we all work together.”



If you have any information, you can call the Springfield Police Department at 872-7545 or the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 747-4700.