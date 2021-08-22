Springfield neighborhood begs for help after flooding again

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Several roads around Panama City looked more like ponds Sunday morning.

Cars looked more like boats, as they carefully maneuvered through deep waters.

Residents on and around School Avenue said their situation is exceptionally bad.

“My dog was splashing through water in my apartment and I didn’t know what the noise was and so I step out onto the floor and I’m above ankle-deep water in my apartment,” said Shelly Mitchell, resident.

Mitchell said the water in the road went up to her thighs and this wasn’t the first time flooding had been an issue.

“I’ve been here a year and it’s happened several times, but I’ve heard just today, that this one gentleman, 10 years he’s been trying to figure out why they can’t fix this problem,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell said she has called Bay County Code Enforcement, City Hall, and her landlord, but the draining problem has not been resolved.

“Please, somebody help us. I mean, get this fixed. It’s an ongoing problem every time it rains, and it’s just getting worse,” said Mitchell.