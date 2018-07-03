Springfield Mayor Leads Free Removal of Abandoned Homes

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. - Everyone wants a clean, safe neighborhood free of abandoned homes. Within the last two years, the city of Springfield's leaders have removed 20 abandoned homes from the city's neighborhoods.

You can often find Mayor Ralph Hammond in his city hall office. After hours, you'll find him with a hard hat and shovel.

"We'll go in and tear the house down free of charge," the mayor said.

He demolishes some of Springfield's eye sores,

"I go out and do most of the demos [demolitions]. That way it doesn't cost the city anything." Residents just need to sign up and pay the dumpster charge.

"Any effort that we can give to get the cities cleaned up, to help property values increase," Topeka Humphries, a Springfield commissioner, said.

The mayor and other volunteers will even clean up the wreckage afterwards.

"He works hard for the city and puts in a lot of long hours," Humphries said.

Hammond said other cities are catching on to the idea.

"A couple folks from Panama City contacted us and I believe some people on the beach contacted us one time too," he said.

Within the last two years, they've demolished twenty homes.

Hammond said many times, neighbors straighten up their own lots once the abandoned home is gone.

"It cleans up the area and makes it safer and better for the neighborhoods," he said.

Of course, you must own the property you want removed.

If you're interested, call Springfield's City Hall at (850) 872-7570 or visit City Hall and ask to speak to the Mayor, code enforcement, or city clerk.