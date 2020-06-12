Springfield Mayor addresses the arrest of former Springfield Police Officer

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB)–Springfield Mayor Ralph Hammond called a news conference Thursday evening to address the arrest of former Springfield Police Officer Ronnie Nelson.

Nelson was arrested after body-cam footage showed him tazing an unarmed black man, Solomon ‘Sonny’ Smith, for walking the streets of Springfield after midnight.

Mayor Hammond announced Nelson was terminated as of 5:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

He says former officer Nelson had a predetermination hearing Thursday morning at 8:00 a.m. but did not show up.

Nelson was arrested on a felony official misconduct charge and a misdemeanor battery charge on Tuesday.

Mayor Hammond says the city has turned over the investigation and prosecution of Nelson to the State Attorney’s office and has no further action to take at this time.

“We ask for peace, understanding and a refrain from violence while these events unfold through the court system,” said Hammond.

One of Sonny’s friends was at the news conference by Sonny’s side. He says these charges are not enough.

“If this officer is not charged with the proper charge, then the next officer will be able to do this and the next officer will be able to do it. The standard has to be set. Mr. Hess can set that standard, he can set that standard,” said Robert Steward.

Steward says Sonny is receiving legal representation as they fight for justice. He also says the incident traumatized Sonny and he has not been the same since that night.

