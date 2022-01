SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — A Springfield man was accused of raping a 15-year-old.

The incident happened at a home on Russ Lake Drive in December, according to court records. The report adds that Ronnie Wilkerson, 67, went to Mobile, Alabama, and picked up the girl, brought her back to his home in Springfield, and then raped her.

He was arrested Friday. Wilkerson is charged with lewd and lascivious battery on a child under 16. He is now being held in the Bay County Jail on a $20,000 bond.