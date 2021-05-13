Springfield man and woman charged with contractor fraud

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — A 44-year-old man and 52-year-old woman have been charged with three counts of contracting without a license during a state of emergency and one count of scheme to defraud, Springfield Police said Thursday.

Jennifer Spann Schezinger

Michael Beau Smith

The Springfield Police Department began this investigation into contractor fraud in February.

They said Jennifer Spann Schezinger was employed by a flooring business and would encourage potential victims to use Michael Beau Smith as a contractor. Schezinger also had an out of state warrant for theft by deception and was not a licensed contractor, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.