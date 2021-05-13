Springfield man and woman charged with contractor fraud

News
Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — A 44-year-old man and 52-year-old woman have been charged with three counts of contracting without a license during a state of emergency and one count of scheme to defraud, Springfield Police said Thursday.

Jennifer Spann Schezinger
Michael Beau Smith

The Springfield Police Department began this investigation into contractor fraud in February.

They said Jennifer Spann Schezinger was employed by a flooring business and would encourage potential victims to use Michael Beau Smith as a contractor. Schezinger also had an out of state warrant for theft by deception and was not a licensed contractor, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Bay County is pushing to hire for entry-level positions

Day four: FDLE discusses unlabeled items seized from Zachary Wester's patrol car

Panama City Weather 5-13-2021

PCB Whistleblower Lawsuit

Port in St. Joe to have first ship set sail in over 20 years

Fallen law enforcement officers are honored at PCPD memorial service

More Local News

Don't Miss