Springfield getting new city complex

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. - The Springfield public library on School Avenue is one of the only government buildings in the city that survived hurricane Michael.

Because of that, the city commission will be holding its meetings there for the next few years.

While the other government buildings were significantly or completely destroyed in the storm, something good is coming of it.

Mayor, Ralph Hammond, said, two years ago the city bought the property of the Springfield nursery on 11th and Transmitter Road.

Now, plans to build a new city complex are being worked on.

Hammond said it was a wise purchase.

"Mr. Pitts was going out of business and he wanted the city to have it," said Hammond. "The lord knew it was a good deal because we did it and now we have a place to rebuild. So we're going to make a one city complex. Police, fire, maintenance, city hall, everything will be right there on that one piece of property."

Mayor Hammond said they had plans to build something like this in the next ten years, but now it will be here sooner than that.

