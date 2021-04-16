Springfield Fire receives grant to purchase life-saving equipment

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB)–The Springfield Fire Department celebrated a big win Friday after receiving a huge grant to purchase life-saving equipment. The department received a $33,000+ grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

They used the funds to purchase Hurst eDraulic Waterproof Battery-Operated Rescue Tools, commonly referred to as the “jaws of life”.

The equipment can be used to extricate injured people from cars as well as lift heavy objects off of people. Firefighters say they’re extremely thankful to be better able to help the community when they need it most.

“It’s something that we’ve been needing for a while. Our old set, I know it doesn’t seem like it, they’re 6 years old. Each year, the metals on the car change, the metals now are getting a little tougher to cut. This new set will cut all the newest metal,” said Fire Chief Brian Eddins with the Springfield Fire Department.

Chief Eddins says this is the first waterproof jaws of life purchased for use in Bay County.