Springfield community holds candlelight vigil to remember a mother and daughter who tragically lost their lives

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Neighbors, friends and coworkers came together to remember the lives of a mother and daughter who died as a result of what police called a murder-suicide one week ago.

Members of the community gathered to not only pay their respects, but to raise awareness for mental health.

The incident happened last Sunday. Springfield Police responded to a call at 11:30 Sunday evening.

Officials said they spoke with a 15-year-old girl who said she woke up to her mother pointing a gun at her in their home.

The evening ended tragically when police found her mother and 5-year-old sister dead in their home. The mother was still holding the gun in her hand.

The trailer park’s property manager where they lived, Laura Fail, organized a candlelight vigil to remember both the mother and daughter.

“Everybody knows what happened,” Fail said. “We’re also bringing the awareness how this happened to the community and we want everyone to know that mental illness is a disease. The statistics of this happening is every 11 minutes another family is standing where we’re standing at now.”

Fail said she and the residents are like family. She remembers both the mother and her daughter as happy people.

“And just like the family here, the mother, the daughter, I mean we’ve had numerous talks,” Fail said. “We’ve laughed, we’ve danced. She was a lovely woman. I mean she was a really happy person and so was the daughter and it’s just tragic that mental illness has done this yet again.”

Fail said their community has come together during this time to support each other. She said even though there is nothing that can be done to change this situation, they can use it to change themselves and to help someone else.