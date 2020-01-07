Springfield City Clerk let go

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB)–In an unanimous decision at Monday nights city commission meeting, Springfield’s current City Clerk has been let go.



Mayor Ralph Hammond made the motion to terminate Donald Penton’s employment with the city and received full support from the board.



The mayor says the city clerk had become difficult to work with and they were not able to overcome those issues.



The commission says the decision was not made lightly but they have to keep the city’s best interest in mind. The commission said they need trust and confidence in all those they work with.



“We’ve had issues since Hurricane Michael, paperwork not getting done, FEMA reports not getting done, not working with other supervisors to get the FEMA reports done and he comes and goes. You know we don’t know what he’s doing or where he’s at so I think he had a lot of burnout from Michael,” said Hammond.



Mayor Hammond says they will be looking to replace Penton immediately and will be advertising the position in the coming days.