Springfield Baptist will receive a FEMA grant for Hurricane Michael damage

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — After Hurricane Michael ripped the roof off Springfield Baptist Church, It displaced the congregation and left them with costly repairs.

A well-needed FEMA grant has been approved more than two years later, but there are still hurdles the church still has to jump through.

“FEMA is moving but they are moving slowly, and how true that was,” said Pastor Vigil Tillman.

Tillman met with FEMA officials multiple times over the last two years to estimate the total cost of repairs. And officials Tuesday announced a grant for Springfield Baptist.



“We would get 75%, which is a $4.2 million grant roughly. We would get $3.1 million,” said Tillman.

He said they have to spend one million dollars of their own money before receiving grant assistance, but they do not have that kind of money.

“Well, we certainly hope for donations, and we certainly hope that maybe Congressman Dunn, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis can talk with Governor DeSantis to see if Florida could release us the $3.1 without us needing to spend the $4.1. And that’s not just Springfield Baptist, that’s all the churches,” said Tillman.

Tillman said they are grateful, but now have to cross the next bridge.

“We look forward to tearing down the building and figuring out a way to rebuild a nice building. The city of Springfield deserves that, and we want to do it for them,” said Tillman.

Since the Hurricane, they have been operating out of Immanuel Baptist Church. He said they would continue to do so until their new structure is complete.

If you want to help support Springfield Baptist, you can visit their website for more information.