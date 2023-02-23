PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach Parks and Recreation officials are starting a new annual event called ‘Spring into Sports Day.’

This special day filled with family-friendly activities is Saturday, February 25th at Frank Brown Park.

The events begin mid-morning with a group photo on the soccer fields at 10. Parks and recreation officials ask that you wear your jersey if you’ve played a sport for them.

Competition starts at 10:30 a.m. Soccer, baseball, flag football, and cornhole will all be taking place simultaneously at the park.

This event welcomes all ages to compete. Raffle tickets will be given away to winners. They’ll be entered into a drawing for a cornhole set and sports baskets.

An estimated 20 local vendors will also be at the park with plenty of giveaways.

The Men’s Optimist Club is going to be grilling hot dogs for free.

Aquatic Center officials will be running a scavenger hunt and a fun zone at Spring into Sports Day. The fun zone is for younger kids ages 2-12.

Ending the fun-filled day will be a kickball tournament between the local fire and police departments. That starts at 1:30.

Parks and Recreation Resources Supervisor Erin Conley said she’s hoping for a great turnout with how good the weather is supposed to be on Saturday.