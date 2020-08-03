“Spreading the love” to help a local figure follow his dream

If you live in Bay County, you’ve most likely seen Decaris Hunter “spreading the love.”

But recently Hunter who is a walking billboard for positivity hasn’t been feeling like himself.

“I’m not even gonna lie I was giving positivity, but I was also looking for positivity cause I started to feel like i’m giving out all of the love but how am i getting the love back in return,” said hunter.

Hunter says lately he’s felt discouraged because of a lack of unity in the place he calls home.

“I’m human just like everyone else, I have emotions too,” said Hunter. “I deal with life the exact same way everyone else does.”

When you shine a light as bright as Hunter has around the community people begin to notice.

“I went to his website where he said I wish I wasn’t the only one doing this,” said Raymond Gates, the Lynn Haven Police Administrator. “So that sparked something in me.”

The Lynn Haven Police Department and others around the community wanted to do something to show Hunter some love.

After learning of his dream to become an EMT, they created a go fund me page for Hunter.

“So we put it out there and it just starts ticking,” said Gates. “Next thing you know he’s reached his goal plus.”

The page has now raised more than three thousand dollars which will cover all the costs for Hunter’s EMS classes at Gulf Coast State College. He says he still can’t believe this is real.

“It feels absolutely amazing to know how the love feels to know that feeling that people say when they ride by this is how I feel,” said Hunter.”

If all goes as planned, Hunter says he wants to begin class in the fall. He knows becoming an EMT will not be easy but he will work as hard as he can to be a part of the team.