‘Spread the Love’ movement celebrates two-year anniversary

You may not know his name, but you’ve probably seen him holding a sign that reads “Spread the Love,” on a street corner in Bay County.

Decaris Hunter said that holding signs and encouraging honks and waves started as a way to create joy in his own life. Now it has become a local movement in the area.

“My hope is that we spread love and not hate in this world,” Hunter said.

He was joined by locals of all ages and backgrounds to spread messages of hope and peace on the street corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Harrison Avenue on Friday night. The event celebrated the two-year anniversary of when he started the movement.

“His positivity really encouraged me and everyone else around me to just lift our spirits, and we will get through it,” Jackalyn Roberts, a supporter of the movement, said.

Roberts started noticing Hunter after Hurricane Michael, she felt his message was a light in her life during a hard time.

Hunter hopes that his message will continue to inspire others, and with recent events sparking social unrest, he hopes Panama City could set an example for other places to follow.

“It’s so amazing to see the support, Panama City is a light in a world of darkness right now,” he said.

He hopes to keep spreading the love for the many years to come.

